Singapore ratifies international convention against racial discrimination

SINGAPORE: Singapore ratified the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) on Monday (Nov 27), more than two years after signing it in October 2015.



The ICERD is a United Nations Convention that condemns racial discrimination based on race, colour, descent, nationality or ethnic origin, and calls upon states to pursue a policy of eliminating racial discrimination in all its forms.

In a press release on Thursday (Nov 30), Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said ratifying the ICERD underscores Singapore’s commitment to work towards a society free of racial discrimination.

"The Government will work with stakeholders to fulfil its commitments under the ICERD, and strengthen Singapore’s social harmony," MCCY said.

The Ministry added that public consultations on Singapore’s first State Party report on ICERD will be carried out in 2018, in preparation for the periodic review by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Commenting on the ratification, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said: "Since independence, we have built a nation on the fundamental principle of a multiracial society. Mutual respect and understanding must be deliberately and continuously nurtured among our diverse communities.

"Racial discrimination of any kind has no place in Singapore. We encourage everyone to do their part in making Singapore a home for citizens of all races, religions and backgrounds,” Ms Fu added.

Singapore first confirmed its intention to consider acceding to the ICERD in 2011.