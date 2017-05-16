Singapore ready to work with China on Belt and Road: Lawrence Wong

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Singapore sees China’s Belt and Road initiative as potentially the world’s greatest platform for regional cooperation and integration and stands ready to work with China and other countries to help build the initiative, said National Development Minister and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (May 16).

Mr Wong, who is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road forum, said this in an interview with Singapore media at the end of the visit to the Chinese capital.

“I think it will provide a tremendous boost to trade, connectivity and infrastructure development, he said.

“From Singapore’s point of view, the message I’ve been giving to Chinese leaders and other partners, counterparts that we’ve met here at the forum is that Singapore supports the Belt and Road, and we stand ready to work with China and other countries to help build the Belt and Road.”

Singapore sees #China's #BeltandRoad as potentially world's greatest platform for regional cooperation: National Development Minister Wong





While Singapore does not currently have any specific projects included in the scheme, Mr Wong said the country can add value in several ways.

For instance, the minister said it could play a useful role as a financing centre given the tremendous need for the financing of projects related to the Belt and Road scheme.



He also said that as many of the countries along the Belt and Road were going through rapid urbanisation, Singapore could play a useful role in infrastructure and urban planning.



"If not done properly, it can be very expensive, because you end up doing things duplicated or you put in wasteful investments that may not yield results, or you may have to do again. So it can be quite a complex process and the countries understand this,” he said.

#Singapore stands ready to work with #China and other countries to help build #BeltandRoad: National Development Minister Lawrence Wong





During his trip, Mr Wong also signed a memorandum of understanding between Singapore and China on jointly building the Silk Road economic Belt and the 21st-century maritime Silk Road. The agreement covers areas such as trade connectivity and financial integration as well as the China-Singapore Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity in Chongqing.

Mr Wong said the agreement was an “important priority project” to demonstrate and operationalise the Belt and Road initiative.

“Chongqing is tied to the belt which goes to central Asia and Europe, and Beibuwan is tied to the maritime Silk Road, so if you connect the two - Chongqing and Beibuwan - then we can effectively connect the Belt and Road,” he explained.



The MOU also reflects that a substantive upgrade of the Investment Chapter of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement is in the works.