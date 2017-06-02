Singapore reaffirms commitment to Paris climate agreement after US pullout

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (Jun 2) reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement and its pledge to reduce emissions intensity and stabilise emissions, after US President Donald Trump announced he is pulling his country out of the global climate change agreement.

"As a low-lying, island city-state, Singapore is particularly vulnerable to the consequences of climate change and we have a deep interest in global efforts to address potential disruptions to natural ecosystems and human societies," the National Climate Change Secretariat said in a statement.



"As a small country, we have also staunchly supported the rules-based multilateral system, and upheld the critical role of diplomacy in solving problems on the global commons."

It added that Singapore will continue contributing to the global effort to address climate change.

"We believe that a global approach towards dealing with climate change is the best chance the international community has at effectively addressing its effects. We remain committed to undertaking the measures needed to achieve our Paris pledge, including implementing a carbon tax from 2019."

Singapore had previously stated in its Nationally Determined Contribution that it aims to reduce its emissions intensity by 36 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030, and to stabilise its emissions with the aim of peaking around 2030.