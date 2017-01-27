Singapore Red Cross contributes S$20,000 for flood relief in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross will contribute S$20,000 for the flood relief efforts in Malaysia, it announced on Friday (Jan 27).

The funds will support the Malaysian Red Crescent in assisting and evacuating people affected by the floods, and also help provide hot food, blankets, tarpaulins and hygiene kits for affected people at the flood evacuation centres, its press release said.

Mr Benjamin William, secretary general and CEO of the Singapore Red Cross, said: “We are extending our support to the flood relief efforts in Malaysia, given its impact on numerous communities in several states. With more rainfall expected, the impact of the floods on these communities is likely to be prolonged."

Singapore Red Cross said it will remain in close contact with the Malaysian Red Crescent to assess the extent of the damage and needs, and provide further support where needed.