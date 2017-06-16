Singapore Red Cross contributes US$100,000 to Bangladesh, Myanmar cyclone relief

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has contributed US$100,000 (S$138,407) for those affected by Cyclone Mora in Bangladesh and Myanmar, it said in a media release on Friday (Jun 16).

The humanitarian organisation said it has contributed US$50,000 to the Bangladesh Red Cross to provide aid such as food, shelter, water and sanitation for 50,000 victims of the cyclones.

Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh on May 26 and has affected 3.3 million people thus far. Severe storms and landslides have worsened the situation in eight districts, SRC said.

The cyclone has also hit Myanmar, where it damaged the roofs of hundreds of homes, buildings and schools. "SRC provided US$50,000 to Myanmar Red Cross for the purchase of tarpaulins, CGI sheets, student and teacher kits for those affected in Myanmar. This is particularly important with the reopening of schools for the new term," it said.

SRC said its disaster responders are also on stand by to be deployed to affected areas.

“We have been monitoring the progress of the cyclone that developed in the Bay of Bengal and made landfall in Bangladesh in late May. The prolonged rainy season has forced many families from their homes and the number of stranded and missing people and fatalities is expected to rise," said SRC CEO and secretary-general Benjamin William.



"We will continue to monitor the situation to see how else we can provide assistance.”

While it has not launched a public fundraising appeal, SRC said donations can be made at Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane during office hours.

