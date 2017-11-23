Singapore Red Cross launches fundraiser for flood-hit Vietnam, Penang

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has launched a month-long fundraising appeal to aid communities in Southeast Asia affected by recent floods, notably in Vietnam after Typhoon Damrey and in Penang.

In a news release on Thursday (Nov 23), the SRC outlined its plans to contribute S$26,948 in humanitarian aid to Vietnam after Typhoon Damrey to support the purchase and distribution of 600 water filters, 272,000 water purification tablets, 600 shelter tool kits, 1,200 tarpaulins, blankets and hygiene kits.

Additionally, an experienced three-man volunteer team has arrived in Danang for a three-day relief operation in the Thua Thien Hue province.



The team is set to deliver 232 household kits and conduct ground assessments to determine the future needs of the community.

The SRC has also committed S$20,000 to support Penang after it was affected by floods earlier this month.

Clean-up operations in Penang. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Societies, as of Nov 10, Typhoon Damrey had claimed the lives of 82 people and had injured 174.



The Penang floods, of equal severity, left seven people dead and more than 7,000 homeless.

"We are deeply concerned by the extensive devastation caused by the recent spate of flooding in our neighbouring countries," said Secretary General and CEO of the SRC, Benjamin William.

"Our counterparts in the Malaysian Red Crescent and Vietnam Red Cross are working round the clock to assist survivors and to stabilise the situation on the ground. Our priority is to support them with resources so that they can expand their outreach."

According to Mr William, the flood may extend to other parts of the region during the current monsoon season, including Cambodia and Thailand.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with our counterpart Red Cross national societies to deliver timely aid to the affected communities,” he added.

Donations can be made at the Red Cross House on 15 Penang Lane.



Cheques can also be mailed to the Red Cross House and must indicate the donor's name, postal address and that the donations are for the SEA Floods 2017 Relief Fund.