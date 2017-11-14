Singapore Red Cross to contribute US$40,000 in humanitarian aid to Iran-Iraq quake victims

SINGAPORE: Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will contribute US$40,000 (S$54,000) in humanitarian aid in response to the earthquake that struck the border region between Iran and Iraq on Sunday (Nov 12).



SRC said it will contribute US$20,000 towards each country.



The contribution will enable the distribution of relief supplies, including food and shelter, and first aid service during the emergency phase, a press statement from SRC said.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of SRC said: "As the rescue and search mission is ongoing, the full extent of the devastation is unknown at this point. The Singapore Red Cross will remain in close contact with both the Iranian Red Crescent and the Iraqi Red Crescent to ascertain the immediate to mid-term needs, and to provide further support where needed.”



Singapore Red Cross has on standby a team of volunteers to support post disaster relief efforts, to be activated should the need arise.



The devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake is reported to be the deadliest in the world this year.



More than 450 people have been killed and more than 7,300 were injured in Iran.



SRC said so far, rescue operations and assessment is being conducted on the ground and relief items including tents, ground sheets, blankets, kitchen sets, and food items such as canned food and rice are being distributed to the affected people.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Iraqi Red Crescent has deployed teams to evacuate the injured and provide first aid to affected communities.