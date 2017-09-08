Singapore Red Cross to distribute US$20,000 of relief items to Rakhine conflict victims

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) on Friday (Sep 8) said it will distribute US$20,000 (S$26,739) worth of relief items to those affected by the current clashes in Rakhine, Myanmar.



More than a quarter of a million mostly Rohingya refugees have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh. This comes after Rohingya militants launched a series of coordinated attacks on Aug 25, prompting a military-led crackdown.

Working with the Myanmar Red Cross and Red Cross Movement partners, SRC will commit to support all the communities affected by the current violent clashes in Rakhine, it said in a press release.



The Red Cross Movement is supporting more than 15,000 people who moved to Sittwe, Maungdaw, Butheedaung, Yathataung, Kyauktaw, Pommagyun and Minbya from the affected area. The Red Cross teams have been providing tarpaulin flooring, water tanks and bathrooms, while health care, food and water are still needed for the communities in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.



In addition, SRC will also launch a public appeal for donations to support the affected communities. Donations can be made at Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486, during office hours, it said.

“We are saddened by the situation in Rakhine with the loss of lives and homes. The Singapore Red Cross is reaching out to all the communities affected by the conflict, regardless of religion or ethnicity. We hope that the hostilities will cease soon, and the affected communities will be able to rebuild their lives,” said Mr Benjamin William, secretary general and CEO of Singapore Red Cross.



SRC has been providing humanitarian assistance in Rakhine since 2012. In July this year, a team from SRC was deployed in Rakhine with US$50,000 worth of shelter items, school kits and teaching kits to communities affected by flooding in Rakhine. Earlier, the Singapore Red Cross had also provided assistance to the IDP camps in Rakhine.