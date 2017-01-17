Singapore reiterates support for Israel-Palestine talks after Paris summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reiterated its support for talks to resume between Israel and Palestine and for a two-state solution to the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Jan 17).

The MFA statement came after the conclusion of the Conference for Peace in the Middle East in Paris on Sunday.

“Singapore reiterates its support for all international efforts to facilitate the resumption of meaningful and direct negotiations towards a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security,” the statement said.

“Singapore also urges all sides to refrain from unilateral actions that would change the status quo, in order to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution that is in the long-term interest of Israel, Palestine and the Middle East as a whole.”

About 70 countries attended the Paris talks, which France organised to reaffirm global support for a Palestinian state existing alongside an Israeli state. Neither Israel nor Palestine attended the conference, which the Palestinians supported but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed as "futile".