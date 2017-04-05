Singapore remains committed to concluding review of India trade pact: MTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore remains committed to concluding the review of its free trade agreement with India and has not received any official notification from its Indian counterpart that the ongoing review has been put on hold, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday (Apr 5).

This is in response to media queries about an article published by The Times of India, which reported that the Indian government has put the review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) on hold. The CECA, signed in 2005, is a free trade agreement between Singapore and India.

Quoting unnamed sources, the Indian daily newspaper said the government's move was in response to Singapore’s restrictions on the movement of software professionals, which constitutes a “violation” of the trade pact.



The article, dated Apr 3, gave no numbers but cited an interview with the president of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) that visas for Indian IT professionals bound for Singapore “are down to a trickle". NASSCOM is a trade association of the Indian Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing Industry.

To that, MTI's spokesperson said: "Singapore has not received any official notification from the Indian Government that the review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) is put on hold.

"We remain committed to work with India to conclude the second CECA review," the emailed response added.

CECA was signed in June 2005 after 13 formal rounds of negotiation and covers trade in goods, trade in services, investment protections and other features. The FTA is India’s first ever CECA and is also the first comprehensive economic pact between Singapore and a South Asian country.



The first review of CECA was completed in 2007. The second review, which has been ongoing for the past six years, seeks to explore how the agreement could be expanded.

Bilateral trade betwen Singapore and India has flourished over the past years, from S$16.6 billion in 2005 to S$25.5 billion in 2013. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from India into Singapore also grew from S$1.3 billion in 2005 to S$20 billion in 2012.