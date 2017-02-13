Singapore's A*STAR set to undergo restructuring

SINGAPORE: Research agency A*STAR is set to be restructured to align its capabilities with Singapore's research and economic objectives, which were outlined in the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) report last week.



Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean announced this on Monday (Feb 13), following a tour of A*STAR's Experimental Therapeutics Centre (ETC), in Biopolis.



Research and development is expected to play a critical role for future growth and it looks to be an opportune time for the organisation to align itself with the Singapore R&D roadmap, as well as the recommendations of the CFE, said DPM Teo.



"The R&D sector creating new economies, new industrial sectors in the economy - this is a very important part of the CFE. And what we're doing here with NRF (National Research Foundation) and A*STAR is to see how we can take many of the ideas we have in the R&D institutions and take them into industry to create economic value and jobs for Singaporeans," he said.



A*STAR is looking to reorganise itself along the four main thrusts as laid out in RIE2020, which include advanced manufacturing, health and biomedical sciences, services and digital economy and urban solutions and sustainability.

Said A*STAR chairman Lim Chuan Poh: "Once you organise by domain, you bring all the relevant stakeholders, you bring all the research performers and importantly you bring the domain pool, the industry partners, the agencies into the same equation so whatever you do in upstream research will have a receptacle, a platform for it to be taken to either benefit patients, the economy or the wider Singapore society."



A*STAR added that the restructuring effort is still in a planning phase, with Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran expected to give further details during the Committee of Supply debates in March.

GROWING THE BIOMEDICAL SECTOR

In line with growing the R&D base in Singapore, A*STAR is also looking to beef up its capabilities in the biomedical sector, which is a key sector for the country's growth. DPM Teo also unveiled plans to expand A*STAR's drug development capabilities with a new research centre for large molecules.



Said Mr Teo: "We've built up a good store of knowledge and what we're building now is the entire ecosystem together with the connections to the industry to see how we can take this knowledge base, bring it into the industry, have deployable solutions, have small molecules and now also large molecules to have an effect both economically and also on our healthcare system."

Singapore has made breakthroughs in small molecule drug development - including ongoing screening trials for ETC-159, the world's first publicly-funded cancer drug developed here. The drug is still in the early development phases, although so far results have been encouraging.

