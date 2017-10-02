Singapore's approach to addressing socio-economic inequality has 'served it well': Indranee

Singapore targets its subsidies and assistance to those who need it more, says Senior Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah.

SINGAPORE: The approach taken by Singapore to addressing socio-economic inequality has served it well so far, said Senior Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah on Monday (Oct 2), noting that even as income gaps widen elsewhere, inequality here has been kept in check.

Speaking in Parliament, she said Singapore’s Gini coefficient has moderated over the last five years. “Our people have also seen good income growth, with the lower-income seeing their real per capita household income grow by close to 20 per cent over the last five years.”

The Gini coefficient is a measure of income inequality.

She was responding to a question from Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera, who had asked if the Finance Ministry would regularly review the Government’s commitment to socio-economic inequality, and publish the results of such reviews. He had cited recent findings from a study by Oxfam and Development Finance International that ranked Singapore eighty-sixth in the world in this regard.

Ms Indranee noted that the rankings were based on the absolute amount of social spending, with the assumption that the higher the level of spending, the better the situation will be, regardless of whether the spending leads to effective outcomes.



“The authors have acknowledged the limitations of their study in representing the different circumstances of individual countries,” she said. “This is the case for Singapore, where we target our subsidies and assistance to those who are more needy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This focused approach to reducing inequality enables us to keep our tax burden low while ensuring our social expenditure is prudent, fair and progressive.”

She also outlined the Government’s various support schemes for Singaporeans at different life stages, noting that more support goes to the disadvantaged and vulnerable groups.



“All these schemes add up to a system that is highly progressive,” she said. “All in all, low-income households receive almost S$4 of benefits for every dollar of tax paid, while the middle-income households receive almost S$2 for every dollar of tax paid.”

In response to a supplementary question from Mr Perera, Ms Indranee also stressed that every year in the Budget, Singapore reviews what it can do better. “It is part of each ministry’s duty and responsibility to see where the gaps are,” she said.

This is published in the Singapore Public Sector Outcomes Review (SPOR) report every two years, she added. Socio-economic indicators and outcomes are also published every year in the Key Household Income Trends report by the Department of Statistics.

“In other words, this is not something we do every five to 10 years,” she said. “It is part and parcel of the day-to-day work of the ministries.”

“Occasionally, we may have bigger reviews, but it is really something that is done each and every day of the ministries’ work.”