Singapore's biggest Muji store to open on Jul 21

SINGAPORE: Japanese retail outlet Muji will open its first Southeast Asia flagship store at Plaza Singapura on Jul 21, it announced on Tuesday (Jul 4).



In a press release, the lifestyle chain said the 1,896-sq-m outlet on the first floor of the shopping centre will be Singapore's biggest and "a store that acts as a window to the world, while keeping the basic concept of Muji". It will house Open MUJI, a space for educational activities such as exhibitions, talks and workshops, as well as new merchandise lines like Found MUJI, IDEE and MUJI Labo.

The Found Muji exhibition at Muji Yurakucho in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Muji)

The first exhibition, themed "Found MUJI", will be held at the store from opening day to Sep 3, 2017, showcasing exhibits that "embrace the underlying values of the makers and essence of their creations".

The store will also feature a 70-seater Cafe and Meal Muji - the third in Singapore. As with the other two at Paragon and Raffles City, the cafe at Muji Plaza Singapura will serve Japanese and Western style sets of "healthy" meals.



There will however be two new, exclusive items: Pork katsu donburi (S$15.90) and cheese baked butter curry chicken rice (S$17.90), the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pork katsu donburi and cheese baked butter curry chicken rice will be launched only at Muji Plaza Singapura. (Photo: Muji)

Additionally, Muji Plaza Singapura will feature services such as interior and styling advisers. Custom embroidery will also be available at the flagship store starting at S$3, with a special Merlion design created for Singapore, it said.