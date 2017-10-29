Singapore’s economic restructuring promising so far: Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE: The results of Singapore’s restructuring efforts so far are promising, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, adding that good progress can be made if the country persists in the endeavour.

Speaking to the media after a dialogue with about 180 Moulmein-Cairnhill residents on Sunday (Oct 29), Mr Heng pointed out that slightly more than one-third of the Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs) have already been launched.



The S$4.5 billion programme was started last year and aims to develop roadmaps for 23 industries, with the goal of changing the way companies and employees work.



“The ITMs have allowed us to integrate the efforts of the various agencies, various parties, in a much more coherent and effective way,” said Mr Heng.

“I think it is an improvement over what we've been doing in the past, where the focus was just on productivity and skills. By integrating the different elements we are addressing the issues more holistically.”



Outlining the issues facing Singapore in the future, Mr Heng told dialogue participants these include globalisation, the rapid advancement of technology and the country’s ageing population.



“For us, the key is transformation. Every sector of the economy must transform, must change, be productive, so that our workers have better skills and with better skills we can command better wages, our companies have greater capability to compete and also go out to the world and not just look at a small market,” said Mr Heng.



“That work is not straightforward, but I am confident that we can do it.”



Mr Heng also pointed out that while this year’s economic data seems better, Singapore “must not be complacent”.



The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday said it expects the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to come in at the upper half of the 2 to 3 per cent forecast range this year.



“We must continue to make that push, with great perseverance in the coming years and to continue to work together, then we will have a good future,” said Mr Heng.



Around 180 residents attended the dialogue, where issues ranging from education to rising healthcare costs were raised.



NEW MOBILE APP FOR RESIDENTS LAUNCHED



During his visit to Moulmein-Cairnhill, Mr Heng also launched a new mobile application called Mo-Ca Cares, which aims to better connect residents who need help, with those who can offer assistance.



Users can suggest ways they want to contribute to the community, for example by offering free haircuts or tuition to children.



Residents will also be able to look through a "job bank" listing work opportunities in the constituency.



Five merchant associations, including the Orchard Road Business Association and Little India Shopkeepers & Heritage Association, have pledged their support for the initiative.



A new wellness fund was also launched by the division to subsidise the cost of health screenings for residents.



Set to begin in January 2018, about S$10,000 has been collected in donations from residents so far.



A scheme that has been providing meal vouchers to needy residents since 2008 was also re-launched.



There are now 55 stalls from Pek Kio Food Centre and other coffee shops in the vicinity involved, up from 33 when the programme first began.



“With 88 per cent of our constituency being private residences, actually I have met many people who can help and who are willing to help,” said MP for the area Melvin Yong.



For example, he noted that while many of the bursaries and scholarships currently take academic results into account, the division is thinking about setting up a fund to support young people who may have other unique talents.