Singapore's entrepreneurial spirit in central, eastern Europe 'well and alive': President Tony Tan

WARSAW: Singapore’s entrepreneurial spirit is “well and alive” in the central and eastern European region, said its president Tony Tan Keng Yam in Poland on Sunday (May 21).

President Tan was hosting a tea reception in Warsaw for Singapore companies that either have existing operations in Poland or are interested in exploring opportunities in the region.



In attendance were 40 exchange students, as well as representatives from a business delegation led by trade agency IE Singapore and Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

Ties between Singapore and Poland have “gradually strengthened” over the years, said Dr Tan. Still, he said, there is “mutual interest to do more”.



Bilateral trade between Singapore and Poland amounted to S$962.1 million in 2016, more than double from 10 years ago. Poland is Singapore’s 14th largest EU trading partner. There are also 66 Polish companies in Singapore.

On Monday, Dr Tan is slated to witness the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding at the Poland-Singapore Business Forum.



The Polish Investment and Trade Agency will sign partnerships with SBF and IE Singapore to promote information exchange in advanced manufacturing, the digital economy, as well as logistics and infrastructure development.



Singapore research agency A*STAR and the Polish National Centre for Research and Development will also sign an agreement to encourage greater exchange and sharing of scientific knowledge.



GROWING PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE TIES

At the reception, Dr Tan also noted growing people-to-people ties, citing exchange programmes between Singapore and Poland universities.



“The Singaporean community in Poland is a small one,” he said, “But this is not a bad thing in itself.”



President Tan said it is easier for Singaporeans based in Poland to know one another well and stay as a close-knit group, and “every Singaporean in Poland plays an even more important role of being Poland’s window into Singapore".



Dr Tan arrived in Warsaw on Sunday for the first-ever state visit by a Singapore head of state to Poland. He will be in Poland until Tuesday, after which he will head to the Czech Republic. Dr Tan will leave Czech Republic on Saturday.