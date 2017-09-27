Singapore's first electric car-sharing programme to launch in December

SINGAPORE: The first electric car-sharing programme in Singapore will be launched in December with 30 charging stations and 80 electric cars being rolled out progressively, operator BlueSG said on Wednesday (Sep 27).

BlueSG, a subsidiary of French conglomerate Bollore Group, signed an agreement with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Economic Development Board in June last year to develop an electric car-sharing programme that will see 1,000 electric cars being deployed in stages.

The plan is to roll out a total of 500 charging stations equipped with 2,000 charging points, of which 400 will be open for public use, BlueSG said.

The first batch of 125 electric cars and 250 charging points was originally scheduled to be introduced in towns like Ang Mo Kio, Jurong East and Punggol by mid-2017.

Ms Marie Bollore, the managing director of Blue Solutions – the Bollore Group subsidiary overseeing electric vehicle-sharing programmes – said the delay of the launch was because working with the authorities was "a bit more complicated" than expected.

"In Singapore, it is a bit complicated because it's not like the other cities - we have a lot of different agencies to build the stations," she explained.

REDUCING RELIANCE ON PRIVATE VEHICLES

LTA chief technology officer Lam Wee Shann said BlueSG's one-way car-sharing service will provide the public with another transport option and reduce the reliance on private vehicles.

The first 30 charging stations, with a total of 120 charging points, are located in a range of parking lots. This includes 18 stations in public housing estates such as Bishan and Punggol, 10 stations in the city centre and city fringes, and two within industrial and commercial estates in one-north and Science Park.

A charging point for electric vehicles. (Photo: Calvin Hui)

Earlier, LTA said these charging stations will adopt the Type 2 charging standard, which is a European charging interface. This is compatible with both single-phase and three-phase power supplies, and will allow the public to tap on these stations if their own vehicles comply with such standards.

Wednesday's announcement comes after BlueSG unveiled its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, which will oversee its e-mobility, energy management and system integration business for the region.

The hub will house more than 30 employees by the end of the year, comprising technical staff, on-field technicians as well as an electric vehicle workshop and IT support specialists.

BlueSG will also establish a global innovation centre in Singapore to undertake research and development work in the areas of mobility and energy management solutions, it said.

Bollore Group runs electric vehicle car-sharing programmes in other cities such as Paris, Los Angeles and London.

Ms Bollore said the company was committed to making Singapore the second-largest electric car-sharing service worldwide after Paris.

"We are on a good trajectory to build a world-class electric vehicle infrastructure both on the development and innovation front, where we aim to create 250 jobs at the end of our first five years," she added.