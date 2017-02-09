Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister, US Secretary of State reaffirm bilateral ties in call

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed the longstanding and strong relationship between both countries in a telephone conversation on Wednesday (Feb 8).

In response to media queries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said: “They agreed on the enormous scope of regional business opportunities, the need for a principled collective stand against terrorism, and the importance of continued peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific."

The spokesman added that Mr Tillerson "knows Singapore well" and has met Singapore leaders given his previous leadership at ExxonMobil.

Mr Tillerson, who was previously CEO of the world's biggest oil company, was confirmed by the Senate as America's top diplomat on Feb 1.