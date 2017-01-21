Singapore's leaders congratulate US President Trump on his inauguration

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Jan 21) congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

Dr Tan and Mr Lee each wrote to congratulate Mr Trump as he began his four-year term. Their letters are reproduced below:

Dear President Trump, On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on your inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America. As you begin your presidency, you will have the opportunity to further strengthen the United States’ relationships with its many friends and partners around the world. Many countries continue to draw inspiration from the United States’ dynamism, resilience and innovation. In particular, the United States has played an indispensable role in the Asia-Pacific since World War II, contributing in no small measure to the peace and prosperity that all countries in the region enjoy today. Singapore will continue to work with the United States to advance our shared interests in the region, which remains an important engine of the global economy.

Over several decades, the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and the United States has grown from strength to strength. Our two militaries enjoy a close strategic partnership, and business and people-to-people ties have flourished. These exchanges and strong ties have contributed to the security and prosperity of our two countries. Singapore looks forward to working with your Administration to broaden and deepen our bilateral relationship.

I wish you every success in your new appointment and look forward to welcoming you and your family to Singapore soon.

Yours sincerely,

TONY TAN KENG YAM



Mr Lee's congratulatory letter is reproduced below:

