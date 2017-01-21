Singapore's leaders congratulate US President Trump on his inauguration
SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Jan 21) congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.
Dr Tan and Mr Lee each wrote to congratulate Mr Trump as he began his four-year term. Their letters are reproduced below:
Dear President Trump,
On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on your inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America.
As you begin your presidency, you will have the opportunity to further strengthen the United States’ relationships with its many friends and partners around the world. Many countries continue to draw inspiration from the United States’ dynamism, resilience and innovation. In particular, the United States has played an indispensable role in the Asia-Pacific since World War II, contributing in no small measure to the peace and prosperity that all countries in the region enjoy today. Singapore will continue to work with the United States to advance our shared interests in the region, which remains an important engine of the global economy.
Over several decades, the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and the United States has grown from strength to strength. Our two militaries enjoy a close strategic partnership, and business and people-to-people ties have flourished. These exchanges and strong ties have contributed to the security and prosperity of our two countries. Singapore looks forward to working with your Administration to broaden and deepen our bilateral relationship.
I wish you every success in your new appointment and look forward to welcoming you and your family to Singapore soon.
Yours sincerely,
TONY TAN KENG YAM
Mr Lee's congratulatory letter is reproduced below:
Dear President Trump,
Congratulations on your inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America.
I wish you and your Administration every success, and look forward to working together to advance our countries’ shared interests. You have assembled a strong team whom I am confident will implement your vision of a stronger and more prosperous America.
When we spoke after your election victory, we discussed the strong and multifaceted relationship between Singapore and the United States. As you are aware, our countries enjoy extensive economic and business ties. The US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement has been a remarkable success, facilitating investments, increasing exports, and creating thousands of jobs in both countries. Over 20,000 American SMEs have benefited from bilateral trade, with the United States consistently maintaining a trade surplus with Singapore. Asia will continue to drive global economic growth, and the growing middle class in Southeast Asia provides exciting opportunities for further cooperation between American and Singaporean businesses.
We have also built up excellent security ties. Our defence partnership has helped the United States maintain its longstanding presence in the Asia-Pacific. We also worked closely to address global threats, especially terrorism. Terrorist groups that recruit and operate in Southeast Asia are of deep concern. This is why Singapore was the first Southeast Asian country to join the counter-ISIL coalition and is the only Asian country to have contributed military assets to the coalition’s effort. Our militaries and security agencies work closely together through regular exercises and platforms such as the Law Enforcement and Homeland Security and Safety Cooperation Dialogue. Singapore is committed to strengthening these ties and furthering cooperation with your Administration.
I look forward to meeting you soon to continue our conversation. Ho Ching and I also send our best wishes for your family’s continued good health and success.
Yours sincerely,
LEE HSIEN LOONG
