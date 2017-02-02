Singapore's manufacturing activity expands for 5th straight month in January

SINGAPORE: Manufacturing activity in Singapore grew for the fifth straight month in January, according to data released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Thursday (Feb 2).

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) - an early indicator of manufacturing activity - came in at 51 last month, an increase of 0.4 point from December. A reading above 50 means the manufacturing economy is expanding, while a reading below that indicates a contraction.

The expansion was due to a faster rate of increase in factory output, new orders, new exports and inventory holding, SIPMM said.

A corresponding index for the electronics sector also posted an expansion, with the PMI for December at 51.8, an increase of 0.6 point from the previous month.

Although the readings indicate a gradual growth of the manufacturing sector, SIPMM cautioned that the “global economy is still fraught with uncertainties”.