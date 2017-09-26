Singapore's manufacturing output jumps 19.1% in August

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing output was up by 19.1 per cent in August compared to a year ago – the 13th straight month of growth.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 0.6 per cent, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday (Sep 26).



Excluding the more volatile biomedical manufacturing sector, output grew 17.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis, but fell 2.5 per cent month-on-month.



The electronics cluster’s output increased 38.7 per cent in August, compared to the same month last year. The semiconductors, computer peripherals and infocomms and consumer electronics segments saw growth of 55.7 per cent, 20.1 per cent, and 6.8 per cent, respectively.



However, manufacturing output of the other electronic modules and components declined 8.3 per cent, while data storage output fell 24.7 per cent.

Biomedical manufacturing posted strong growth of 25.1 per cent compared to a year ago. The medical technology segment grew 30.8 per cent while the pharmaceuticals segment grew 23.1 per cent.



The precision engineering cluster grew 10.7 per cent year-on-year in August, with the precision modules and components segment growing 16.6 per cent due to higher production in tools such as dies and moulds, optical instruments and metal precision components.



The transport engineering cluster’s output increased 5.5 per cent year-on-year, with the land transport and aerospace segments rising 31.1 per cent and 27.4 per cent, respectively. However, the marine and offshore engineering segment remained weak, declining 15.8 per cent.

The chemicals cluster’s output increased 1.8 per cent year-on-year, with the petrochemicals sector growing 16.4 per cent and the petroleum sector up 4.9 per cent.

Output of the general manufacturing industries cluster decreased 0.6 per cent in August compared to this time last year, with declines in miscellaneous industries and printing of 4.4 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively.