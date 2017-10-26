Singapore's manufacturing output rises 14.6% in September

SINGAPORE: Manufacturing output for September rose 14.6 per cent compared to a year ago, but the pace of growth slowed from the previous two months, as demand for technology products faltered.

Last month, industrial output posted its 14th consecutive increase, but the rise was less than August's revised 19.5 per cent and July's 21.6 per cent, according to data from the Economic Development Board on Thursday (Oct 26).

Excluding the more volatile biomedical manufacturing, output in September grew 16.1 per cent.

Five out of the six clusters posted growth year-on-year growth.

Although the electronics cluster continued to see the strongest growth with output expanding 33.2 per cent in September, it was dragged down by the infocomms and consumer electronics and data storage segments, which fell 7 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

Biomedical manufacturing output grew 8 per cent, with the medical technology segment rising 11.5 per cent due to higher export demand for medical devices and the pharmaceuticals segment growing 6.8 per cent with higher production of biological products.

Precision engineering output grew 15.4 per cent year-on-year. Its precision modules and components segment posted "robust growth" of 24.5 per cent on the back of higher production in dies, moulds, tools, jigs and fixture, optical instruments and metal precision components.

Output growth was recorded in all segments of the chemical cluster, which increased 9.5 per cent year-on-year, particularly in the other chemicals and petroleum segments.

General manufacturing output also increased in September by 4.3 per cent.

The only cluster to post a decline was transport engineering, where output dropped 10.8 per cent year-on-year. Output in the aerospace segment expanded 12. per cent, but output in both the land transport, and marine and offshore engineering segments shrank by 9.5 per cent and 26.7 per cent, respectively.