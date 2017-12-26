Singapore’s manufacturing output rises 5.3% in November

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing output for November rose a more moderate 5.3 per cent compared with a year ago, after rising 14.6 per cent in October, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday (Dec 26).

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output fell 2.3 per cent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 13.9 per cent year-on-year, and grew 4.6 per cent month-on-month.

The electronics cluster’s output expanded 27.6 per cent in November compared to the same month last year. Cumulatively, output of the electronics cluster expanded 37.1 per cent from January to November this year, compared to the same period last year.

Output of the precision engineering cluster grew 19.9 per cent year-on-year. The precision modules & components segment posted robust growth of 44.6 per cent, on account of higher production in dies, moulds, tools, jigs & fixture, optical instruments and metal precision components, EDB said.

The chemicals cluster’s output increased 7.5 per cent year-on-year with all segments recording output growth. In particular, the petroleum and petrochemicals segments grew 16.9 per cent and 16.8 per cent respectively.

Output of the general manufacturing industries cluster increased 1.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The food, beverages & tobacco segment grew 6.6 per cent with higher production of beverages products. On the other hand, the miscellaneous industries and printing segments declined 0.7 per cent and 8.8 per cent respectively.

The clusters that reported a decline in output were transport engineering and biomedical manufacturing.

The transport engineering cluster’s output fell 8.3 per cent year-on-year. While the aerospace segment grew 33.2 per cent with more repair and maintenance jobs from commercial airlines, this was offset by declines in the land transport and marine & offshore engineering segments, which fell 19.9 per cent and 31.9 per cent respectively.

The biomedical manufacturing cluster’s output declined 23.3 per cent compared to a year ago. The medical technology segment inched up 0.8 per cent while pharmaceuticals output fell 31.1 per cent on the back of a different product-mix being produced.

The Singapore economy grew 5.2 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year ago, trumping the earlier-announced advance estimates and second-quarter growth figure.