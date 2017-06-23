Singapore's manufacturing output rises for 10th straight month in May

SINGAPORE: The manufacturing sector in Singapore extended its winning streak in May as output rose for the 10th straight month, although the pace of growth continued to ease.

Industrial output increased 5 per cent last month on a year-on-year basis, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday (Jun 23). This compares to a 6.7 per cent growth in April and a 10.2 per cent expansion in March.

Excluding the more volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, output in May was up 13.1 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, overall manufacturing output was down 3.5 per cent in May. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 4.2 per cent.

ELECTRONICS KEEP MOMENTUM

May’s growth came on the back of a strong performance in the electronics sector, which saw output rising by 35.1 per cent during the month. The sector’s output grew 48 per cent in April and 37.7 per cent in March.

As in previous months, the jump in electronics output was largely driven by semiconductors, which posted growth of 48.3 per cent in May.

The precision engineering sector also put in a strong performance with 19.1 per cent growth in May. Output in the machinery and systems segment rose 22.9 per cent, on the back of higher export demand for semiconductor-related equipment.

The biomedical sector was the worst performer with a 22.2 per cent decline in output, largely due to a 32.6 per cent fall in the pharmaceuticals segment, according to EDB's figures.

General manufacturing output also fell 9 per cent, with all segments recording declines. The transport engineering sector extended its slump with a 12.8 per cent contraction in output, with a 28 per cent decline in the marine and offshore engineering segment.