Singapore's National Trade Platform wins international award

SINGAPORE: The National Trade Platform, a trade information management platform currently being developed in Singapore, has won in the e-business category of the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2017.



The project is led by Singapore Customs and the Government Technology Agency, and the win represents the first digital initiative by the city-state to win in any of the 18 categories at the annual WSIS Prizes since these prizes were first introduced in 2012, according to a joint press release by the two agencies on Wednesday (Jun 14).

The NTP will replace the existing TradeNet and TradeXchange systems, and aims to support companies in the trade and logistics industry and adjacent sectors such as trade finance. It will be progressively rolled out from end-2017, the press release said.

The WSIS Prizes recognise digital projects worldwide which foster socio-economic development across categories such as e-government, e-environment, e-science and media. The winners were announced at the annual WSIS Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, according to the press release.