Singapore’s Nov industrial output seen edging higher from year earlier

SINGAPORE: Singapore's industrial production in November is expected to rise from a year earlier, although the increase may be tempered by weakness in marine and offshore engineering output, a Reuters poll showed.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts forecast manufacturing output in November will increase 1.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, after expanding 1.2 per cent in October.

Industrial production is seen falling 2 per cent from the previous month on a seasonally-adjusted basis, after contracting 0.1 per cent in October.

Sluggish exports and depressed demand for offshore drilling rigs have weighed on the city-state's manufacturing sector.

While Singapore's non-oil domestic exports in November rose 11.5 per cent from a year earlier due to a sharp rise in pharmaceutical shipments, analysts said it is too early to call a turnaround for the stressed trade sector.