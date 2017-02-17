Singapore's official Haj quota increases to 800 places

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia have increased Singapore's official Haj quota to 800 places, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim announced on Friday (Feb 17).

In a media release, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said this was an increase of 120 from the 680 places allocated previously.

According to Dr Yaacob, Singapore has appealed for an increase from the quota of 680 since 2012, in light of the reduction in quota for domestic and foreign pilgrims due to "major development and upgrading projects" taking place in the vicinity of Makkah's Holy Mosque.

Dr Yaacob also thanked the Saudi authorities for the increase in quota and said they would consider Singapore's requests for additional Haj visas for this year.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the progress of upgrading works at Singapore's Masjid Al-Khair, which is due for completion by the second quarter of this year.

The upgrading works to the mosque will result in enhanced accessibility for congregants and an increase of 500 new prayer spaces to cater to the increasing demand, Dr Yaacob said.