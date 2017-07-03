Singapore's PMI expands for 10th straight month in June

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing economy continued to grow, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanding for the 10th straight month in June, according to the latest reading released on Monday (Jul 3).

June's PMI edged up by 0.1 point to record an expansion of 50.9, boosted by improvements in new orders, new exports, inventory, and factory output.

A reading above 50 means the manufacturing economy is expanding, while a reading below that indicates a contraction.

The electronics sector showed a slower pace of growth after hitting a three-year high in May, with the PMI for the sector dipping by 0.3 point to 52.1 points in June.



The lower reading was attributed to declines in new orders for electronics, as well as new exports, factory output, inventory level and electronics employment.

The sector nevertheless recorded its 11th month of consecutive expansion.

