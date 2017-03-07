Singapore’s progressive social system gives more to those with greater need: Indranee

SINGAPORE: There is a progressive social system in place where support is extended to all Singaporeans; and in particular, those with greater need will receive more, said Senior Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate session on Tuesday (Mar 7).

But there is a need to “avoid a creep towards all schemes giving something for everyone,” she said, adding that social schemes are designed in consideration of the scheme’s objectives, whether the design is fair and progressive, as well as sustainable.



Ms Indranee was responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the country’s social schemes. For one, Nominated MP Randolph Tan asked if social schemes can be made more targeted.



To that, Ms Indranee said there are schemes in place with different objectives to support Singaporeans in different circumstances and with different needs. “This is our approach of providing gradated tiers of support, so that every Singaporean can benefit from our social schemes in one way or another,” she said.



For example, schemes such as SkillsFuture Credit or the Pioneer Generation Package, support strategic objectives and cover all Singaporeans, regardless of income or wealth. There are also targeted schemes including the Ministry of Education’s Financial Assistance Scheme, the Workfare Income Supplement, and the Silver Support Scheme.



“If we put together all our different social schemes, we have a progressive social system where support is extended to all, but those with greater need receive more,” she said.



Marine Parade GRC MP Edwin Tong and Bukit Batok SMC MP Murali Pillai wanted to know if the current means-testing criteria is flexible enough to accommodate diverse circumstances of Singaporeans.



In response, Ms Indranee said the current means-testing criteria is “fair”, though the Government recognises that “no criterion is perfect”.



“Broadly speaking, our means-testing criteria consider income or wealth, or a combination of both, in order to determine how much support to give. For some schemes, we also consider the number of dependents in a household, with per-capita means-testing criteria. This is fair, and helps us target our schemes at those who need more assistance. Nonetheless, we recognise that no criterion is perfect. Each come with trade-offs,” she said.



On Mr Murali’s suggestion to migrate to family means-testing given the limitations of using household income, Ms Indranee replied: “Even if data analytics can map our family trees based on administrative data like births, deaths, marriages, and divorces, it may not fully capture family relationships, which can be complex and fluid. The Government is also not privy to family dynamics.”



Using household means-testing also makes it more convenient for Singaporeans to benefit from social schemes, as applicants do not need to provide information on family members who do not stay with them. Therefore, Ms Indranee said household income remains the best available proxy for family support to date.



With regard to Mr Tong’s point on how Singaporeans who live in private housing have been excluded from certain social schemes, Ms Indranee said the Government’s “underlying principle is to provide support according to need and those in private housing are generally better off than those in public housing”.



“When property is taken into consideration, many schemes consider the Annual Value (AV), with a threshold of S$13,000 and/or S$21,000. An AV threshold of S$13,000 already covers all HDB flats, while the AV threshold of S$21,000 covers about 80 per cent of residential properties, including some lower value private properties. This means only those who live in private properties with AVs in the top 20 per cent are excluded,” she explained.



Nevertheless, there are schemes in place which extend support to citizens living in private housing such as retraining support, subsidies for inpatient and outpatient care, and preschool and education subsidies. “This can be quite significant,” Ms Indranee said.



“In short, while there is always room for improvement, what we have today is a system that is inclusive and fair. At the same time, we exercise flexibility and will consider appeals on a case-by-case basis. Those in genuine need of help, will receive help,” she added.



Overall, Ms Indranee said Singapore has been able to achieve good social outcomes in the areas such as home ownership, education and healthcare. While the Government will continue to improve social programmes and schemes to foster a caring and inclusive society, it cannot do it alone.



“As the Finance Minister has stressed in his Budget speech, we will need to work in partnership with community organisations and individuals, especially since many of our social challenges are complex and multi-dimensional,” she said.