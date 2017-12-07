Singapore says Jerusalem’s status should be decided through Israel-Palestinian talks

SINGAPORE: The status of Jerusalem is a complex issue that should be decided through Israel-Palestinian talks, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Dec 7).

Earlier, US President Donald Trump defied global opposition by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in an address from the White House.

MFA said in its statement that Jerusalem's status is a "sensitive and complex issue with a long history".

"Any premature and unilateral action to alter the status of Jerusalem will impede progress for a peaceful resolution of the Middle East and Palestinian problem," it said.

The future status of Jerusalem should be decided through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, MFA added.

The ministry's statement also said that Singapore reaffirms its "longstanding and consistent support" for a two-state solution, with the "establishment of an independent Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with the State of Israel".

