Singapore sends condolences over St Petersburg metro bombing
The blast on Monday killed 14 people and Russian authorities have confirmed that a Kyrgyz-born suicide bomber was responsible for the attack.
- Posted 04 Apr 2017 22:33
- Updated 04 Apr 2017 22:40
SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to the leaders of Russia to offer their condolences over the St Petersburg metro bombing, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Apr 4).
The blast on Monday killed 14 people and Russian authorities have confirmed that a Kyrgyz-born suicide bomber was responsible for the attack. St Petersburg began three days of mourning on Tuesday, and security has been beefed up on the busy underground transport system.
President Tan and Prime Minister Lee's letters to President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reproduced below:
His Excellency Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin
President
Russian Federation
Your Excellency,
I am deeply saddened to learn of the terror attack at the metro in your hometown of Saint Petersburg on 3 April 2017.
On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a speedy recovery. Singapore strongly condemns this barbaric act of terror, and stands in solidarity with the people of Russia at this difficult time.
Yours sincerely,
TONY TAN KENG YAM
Dear Prime Minister Medvedev,
I was shocked to hear of the attack at the Saint Petersburg metro on 3 April 2017. Singapore strongly condemns this senseless act of terror and stands in solidarity with Russia.
On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a quick recovery.
Yours sincerely,
LEE HSIEN LOONG
