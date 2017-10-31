Singapore shares rich and enduring relationship with the UK: President Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United Kingdom enjoy a natural affinity due to the countries' common history, President Halimah Yacob said on Tuesday (Oct 31).



The two countries share a rich and enduring relationship as well, Madam Halimah said during an official dinner at the Istana's Banquet Hall for Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who arrived in Singapore on Monday for a four-day visit.

The shared history between the two countries dates back to 1819, when Sir Stamford Raffles founded a trading port in Singapore, Mdm Halimah said.

"This set the stage for the development of modern Singapore, and planted a global outlook into Singapore’s DNA. Today, trade is three times the size of Singapore’s GDP (gross domestic product)," she said.

The UK is Singapore’s fifth largest European trading partner and sixth largest investor globally. Mdm Halimah noted that more than 4,000 British companies have established a presence in Singapore, including major global industry leaders such as Rolls-Royce, GlaxoSmithKline and Dyson, which have all contributed strongly to Singapore’s innovation landscape.

Apart from economic ties, Mdm Halimah observed that Raffles also influenced Singapore's language, form of governance and legal systems, as well as in architecture, road names and schools.

For instance, the vision underlying the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, originated from Raffles himself, who was a keen naturalist, she said.

Prince Charles, too, highlighted the two countries' close ties. "Today, ours is a close partnership of equals underpinned by our shared history and, if I may say so, the trust and understanding that come with true friendship.

"It is a friendship that means so much to us all," he added.

Highlighting the importance of partnership, Prince Charles said: "Our two countries understand that, if we are to address the challenges facing our world - from the mounting horror of man-made climate change to the pernicious evil of terrorism, we must work together in partnership, just as we must if we are to enrich our societies and fuel our economies to deliver better futures for our children and grandchildren.

"At the core of our relationship, Madam President, is our shared belief that, by working together, one plus one can equal so much more than two."

Today, the UK hosts one of the largest communities of overseas Singaporeans.

"Besides calling the UK their second home, many Singaporeans contribute actively to British society. Likewise, the 40,000-strong British community in Singapore is the largest in Southeast Asia. They have become an integral part of the Singapore story with their many contributions," Mdm Halimah said in her speech.

"These connections offer us a glimpse of a relationship that spans two centuries, during which bilateral ties have matured in many aspects. I am confident that Singapore-UK ties will continue to flourish as we look to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of modern Singapore in 2019."

This is Prince Charles' second visit to Singapore, his first being in 1979.