Singapore signs open skies agreement with Armenia

SINGAPORE: Singapore signed an open skies agreement with Armenia on Friday (Jul 14), announced the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in a media release.

Under the agreement, airlines of both countries will be able to operate any number of services between them, as well as beyond to any third country, with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type and route schedule.

As for cargo carriers, they will also be able to base aircraft in the other country for operations to any third country.



Singapore has air services agreements with more than 130 states and territories, of which more than 60 are open skies agreements.

"Singapore adopts a liberal aviation policy in order to further enhance its connectivity to the rest of the world," said CAAS.

"This enables businesses to extend their market reach and forge partnerships, and people to foster cultural links and personal ties that span the globe," it added.