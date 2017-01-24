Singapore start-up unveils new karaoke-on-demand experience

SINGAPORE: It is the future of karaoke - a small system which plugs into any sound system and television, giving users a "fluid karaoke-on-demand experience".



That is what Singapore start-up Popsical is promising with its new karaoke set unveiled on Tuesday (Jan 24). It also gives users access to an online library of more than 20,000 songs in English, Chinese, Malay, Hindi and Tamil.

Through an app, users will be able to queue songs as well as adjust the pitch, tempo and volume of the song on their smartphones. The library of songs will also be updated on a daily basis, according to Popsical.





“Those who have used Popsical will never want to go back to the obsolete systems that are currently being used in homes and KTVs around the world,” said Popsical’s co-founder and CEO Faruq Marican.

The start-up was founded by three karaoke enthusiasts in 2015. It is part of Mediacorp’s Mediapreneur incubation initiative, under which selected digital media start-ups are put through a one-year programme which provides seed funding, mentoring and networking opportunities.

A crowd-funding campaign was also launched on Kickstarter on Tuesday to gather support for the karaoke product and to allow for pre-orders.

Current investors for Popsical include Quest Ventures, ACE Spring Singapore and Mediacorp.