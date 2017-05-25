Singapore steps up checks and patrols after Jakarta, Manchester attacks

SINGAPORE: Singapore is stepping up its checks and patrols at key locations such as the air, land and sea checkpoints, transport nodes and its waters, following the attacks in Manchester and Jakarta, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday (May 25).

The ministry said in reply to questions that it will continue to monitor developments closely and "calibrate security measures" according to the threat environment.

It added that everyone has an important role to play in keeping Singapore safe, and reminded the public to call the police at 999 or the ISD Counter-Terrorism Centre at 1800-2626-473 if they see any suspicious item or person.

Jakarta was rocked on Wednesday night by a suicide bombing near a busy bus station. The two attackers died while detonating the bombs, killing three policemen. Five other police officers and five civilians were also injured.

Two days earlier, 22 people were killed in the bomb attack at Manchester Arena, where singer Ariana Grande had been performing. UK police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack, which the Islamic State claimed responsibility for, and the British government raised the national terror threat level from severe to critical.

