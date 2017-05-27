Singapore strongly condemns attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

SINGAPORE: Singapore said on Saturday (May 27) it strongly condemns the attack on Coptic Christians, which took place in Minya, Egypt, on Friday.



Masked gunmen had attacked a group of Coptic Christians travelling to a monastery, killing 28 people and wounding 24, with many children among the victims.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a swift recovery," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its press release.

It added that there are no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured in the accident, and the embassy in Cairo is in touch with citizens in the country.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans in Egypt to monitor the news, heed the advice of the local authorities, and keep in touch with their family and friends. It said those in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Cairo or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Cairo

Tel: +20 2 3749 0468 / +20 2 3749 5045

Duty Hand-Phone: +20 109 8064 130

Email: singemb_cai@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hour)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/+65 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

