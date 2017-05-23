Singapore 'strongly condemns' blast at Manchester Arena

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Tuesday (May 23) said it "strongly condemns the bomb attack at Manchester Arena" in a media release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). "We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a swift recovery," it said.



MFA said there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured in the Manchester Arena blast which killed 19 and injured about 50 others.

MFA added that the ministry and the Singapore High Commission in London have reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in Manchester. The Singapore High Commission will work with the Manchester Police to monitor the situation closely, it said.

Singaporeans in the United Kingdom are advised to keep in touch with family and friends, MFA said. Those in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore High Commission in London or MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore High Commission in London

Tel: +44 (0)207 235 8315

Duty handphone: +44 (0) 771 034 8335

Email:

singhc_lon@mfa.sg MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 63798800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_office@mfa.gov.sg

