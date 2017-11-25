Singapore strongly condemns deadly Egypt mosque attack

SINGAPORE: Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Saturday (Nov 25) condemned the bombing at a mosque in Egypt’s Sinai which left at least 235 people dead.

A bomb explosion ripped through the Al Rawada mosque in North Sinai before gunmen opened fire on those gathered for weekly Friday prayers. The state prosecutor's office said in a statement that 235 people were killed and 109 wounded in the attack.

“We strongly condemn this odious and wanton act, which has taken so many innocent lives and injured countless others, and which violated the sanctity of a place of worship,” said Mr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post.

“While there are no reports of Singaporean casualties, Singaporeans in Egypt should continue to keep in touch with their family and friends, monitor the news, and heed the advice of the local authorities.”

In a statement, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Singapore stands together with the Egyptian government and people against the scourge of terrorism in this time of mourning.

“Those responsible for this odious act must be brought to justice,” MFA said.



“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a swift recovery.”

The MFA added that the Singapore Embassy in Cairo has been in contact with Egyptian authorities, adding that there are currently no e-registered Singaporeans in Bir Al-Abed, the town in which the attack took place.

Those who require urgent consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Cairo or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:



Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Cairo

Tel: +20 2 3749 0468 / +20 2 3749 5045

Duty Hand-Phone: +20 109 8064 130

Email: singemb_cai@mfa.sg



MFA Duty Office (24-hour)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/+65 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg