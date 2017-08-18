Singapore 'strongly condemns' deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona

SINGAPORE: Singapore strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona which killed at least 13 people, said the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

A van ploughed into pedestrians at the popular Las Ramblas tourist area on Thursday (Aug 17), injuring more than 100 people.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the people of Spain at this difficult time," MFA said in a media release on Friday.

The ministry added that it has reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in Barcelona, and that there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident.

"MFA will continue to work with the relevant authorities in Barcelona to monitor the situation closely," it said.

It also advised Singaporeans in Barcelona to keep in touch with family and friends. Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact the MFA duty office at:

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg