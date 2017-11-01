Singapore 'strongly condemns' New York terror attack: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore strongly condemned the deadly truck attack in New York on Tuesday (Oct 31), the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement, calling it a "terrorist attack" that "killed and injured innocent people".



"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and wish the injured a swift recovery," MFA said.

It added that thus far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured in the incident.



The Singapore Consulate in New York has reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in New York, it said.

"Singaporeans in New York are advised to exercise vigilance, follow the instructions of the local authorities and remain alert to local developments," the statement said. "Do keep in touch with your family and friends to let them know you are safe."



Singaporeans who need urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Consulate in New York or MFA duty office at:



Singapore Consulate in New York

Tel: +1 (212) 223-3331

Duty mobile: +1 (917) 293-4540

Email: singcon_nyc@mfa.sg



MFA duty office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 63798800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg



