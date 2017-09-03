Singapore 'strongly condemns' North Korea nuclear test: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore strongly condemns the nuclear test conducted by North Korea on Sep 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a media statement on the same day.



"This provocative act severely threatens the peace and stability of the region and further raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula."



"The DPRK’s (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea's) latest belligerent actions, including its recent missile tests and two earlier nuclear tests last year, are clear violations of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and a blatant disregard of the grave concerns of the international community.



"We strongly urge the DPRK to desist from such actions, and reiterate our long-standing call for the DPRK to abide by its international obligations and commitments.



"Singapore intends to make its views known to the DPRK government through its Ambassador in Singapore."