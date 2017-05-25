Singapore 'strongly condemns' suicide attack at Jakarta bus terminal

SINGAPORE: Singapore "strongly condemns" Wednesday's suicide bombings at a bus terminal in East Jakarta, Indonesia, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday (May 25).

The attack outside the busy Kampung Melayu terminal killed five people - three policemen and the two suicide bombers - and injured five civilians.

"The Government of Singapore stands ready to work with Indonesia to bring those responsible for such reprehensible acts of terror to justice. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a swift recovery," said an MFA.

It added that there are no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured in the attack.

MFA said Singaporeans in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta or MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Jakarta

Tel: +62 (21) 2995 0400

Duty handphone: +62 (811) 863 348

Email: singemb_jkt@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 63798800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

