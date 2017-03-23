Singapore strongly condemns 'vicious terrorist attack' in Westminster: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore strongly condemns the "vicious terrorist attack" that killed four victims and injured 40 on Wednesday (Mar 23), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

"We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. The people of Singapore stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time," it said in a statement.

The ministry said it has reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in London and there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident thus far.



"The Singapore High Commission will continue to work with the London Metropolitan Police and relevant authorities to monitor the situation closely," MFA said in the statement.



The authorities also advised Singaporeans in London to keep in touch with family and friends to inform them of their safety.



Those who require urgent consular assistance in London can contact the Singapore High Commission in London (+44 207 235 8315 / +44 771 034 8335) or MFA Duty Office (+65 6379 8800/8855).