Singapore 'supports joint efforts' to sustain TPP: Lim Hng Kiang

SINGAPORE: Singapore “supports the joint efforts” of the remaining Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) signatories to sustain the massive free trade deal, Minister of Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang said on Sunday (May 21).

In a statement from the ministry, Mr Lim said: “It is important that we keep up momentum.”

His remarks come after the ministers and vice-ministers of 11 Asia-Pacific nations – including Singapore – agreed to launch a process to assess options to bring the agreement into force, even after the United States' pullout.

They were meeting in Hanoi on Sunday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting.

According to MTI, Singapore was encouraged by the partners’ commitment to the TPP. The ministry added that the trade deal “will have a positive spillover effect on economic integration in the region, and the agreement will also provide for others to join in when ready”.

MTI said the signatories were united in their “desire to take the TPP forward”, having recognised the economic and strategic benefits of the trade deal and its potential to spur growth and increase opportunities for businesses and people.

“Singapore will participate constructively in this collective process to harvest the TPP’s benefits,” said Mr Lim.

The charge to save the TPP is being led by Japan, New Zealand and Australia. The other eight signatories are Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Malaysia, Peru, Vietnam and Singapore.