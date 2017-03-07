Singapore Swimming Association to appoint new national head coach

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) will hire a national head coach and performance director to improve the quality of coaches and swimmers at the club and elite levels.



It's part of SSA's five-year high performance plan unveiled on Tuesday (Mar 7), which aims to produce more world-class swimmers.

The new national head coach and performance director will also refine the selection process of athletes and the training programme at the National Training Centre (NTC). The head coach of NTC Gary Tan and its technical director Sonya Porter will report to the new hire.

SSA added that it is currently in discussions with suitable candidates to take on the full-time position.

Despite the recent international successes of national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, SSA recognises that the pipeline of elite athletes and coaches could be strengthened further.

"There is much for all of us to be proud of, but we must be focused on continuing to build a stronger eco-system for high performance swimming that will ensure the sustainability of our success and a brighter future for Singapore swimming,” said SSA president Lee Kok Choy.

NATIONAL SYLLABUS FOR COACHING, CLUB CLASSIFICATIONS TO BE INTRODUCED

As part of its efforts to increase the capabilities of coaches and athletes, SSA will introduce a national syllabus for coaching at all levels and launch a national swimming proficiency testing system called the Singapore Swimming Proficiency Award (SSPA) to identify new talent.



Porter will head a programme to identify athletes with the potential to be elite swimmers, with the aim to increase participation at the Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, SSA said.

Recognising that clubs are a "critical part" of elite athletes' development, the association said it will strengthen partnerships with affiliate clubs.



Clubs will also be classified into Gold, Silver and Bronze categories, based on the number of national athletes they produce. According to their classification, clubs will receive different levels of benefits, such as grants and opportunities to participate in discussions and talks with visiting experts and head coaches.

In addition, SSA said it is looking into building the strength of the relay teams at the Asian and world stage, on top of providing support for individual talents.



“SSA’s high performance development plan paves the way for greater successes in the long term, enabling us to increase not only participation, but also medal targets at the upcoming SEA Games, Asian Games and Tokyo 2020 Olympics," said Lee.