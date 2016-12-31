Singapore team for Venice Biennale 2017 splits

SINGAPORE: Local multidisciplinary artist Zai Kuning and curator and art historian June Yap will no longer represent Singapore as a team at Venice Biennale 2017 due to "differences in the operational approaches within the team".



In a statement to the media on Saturday (Dec 31), the National Arts Council (NAC)'s director (Sector Development, Visual Arts) Low Eng Teong said Yap, as well as project manager Neo Kim Seng, had requested to withdraw from the project. "As this is a mutually agreed decision amongst the members of the project team, NAC has accepted their request," Mr Low said.



NAC added that it is working with Zai to continue the artwork's production and preparation for the exhibition. It will also provide support to expand the project team.



The split comes less than five months after the team was first announced. Zai and Ms Yap’s proposal sought to highlight the Malay diaspora with their contribution to the biennale. Titled Dapunta Hyang, it is a culmination of more than 20 years of research by Zai on Malay culture and history in Southeast Asia, especially that of Orang Laut (sea gypsies).



Mr Low said NAC has met with the project team and assessed that the project is "underway and on track". "The overall artistic vision remains and in keeping with the artist’s proposal and practice," he said. "NAC would like to express our appreciation to June Yap and Neo Kim Seng for their contributions to the project in the past months," Low said. "Everything else including the planned opening of the Singapore Pavilion at the Venice Biennale is on schedule."



The 57th Venice Biennale will start its run on May 13 and culminate on Nov 26 next year. It remains an important platform to showcase Singapore's visual artists on the international stage. Ahead of that, audiences in Singapore will have the opportunity to view Zai's studio at Gilman Barracks during Singapore Art Week on Jan 13, 2017.