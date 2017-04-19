Singapore ties with Germany for 'most powerful' passport: Index

SINGAPORE: Singapore has tied with Germany as the country with the most powerful passport in the world after a change in Ukraine's visa rules, according to a passport index by global financial advisory firm Arton Capital.

The index previously ranked Singapore's passport as the second-most powerful globally in its last update on Jan 12.

Revisions to Ukraine's visa rules, which included Singapore among countries whose passport holders only need to obtain visa-on-arrival for travel of up to 15 days, came into effect last Sunday (Apr 16).

This increased Singapore's total visa-free score from 158 to 159, Arton Capital said on its website.

Germany still trumps Singapore's score in terms of visa-free travel, however. The Passport Index score consists of a score for visa-free travel and a score for visa-on-arrival, with visa-free travel weighing more, according to the financial advisory firm.



Germany’s score of 159 comprises a visa-free score of 125 and a visa-on-arrival score of 34, while Singapore’s 159 comprises a visa-free score of 122 and a visa-on-arrival score of 37.

Arton Capital, which updates the index every year, specialises in investor programmes for residence and citizenship.



In a similar ranking by the Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index released last year, Singapore was ranked joint-fifth in travel freedom for the third year in a row. Germany came up tops in Henley & Partners' 2016 index as well.