Singapore to attend launch of Trilateral Air Patrol in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State for Defence Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will attend the launch ceremony of the Trilateral Air Patrol (TAP) by Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines at the Subang Air Base in Malaysia on Oct 12 (Thursday).

Dr Maliki will be representing Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen at the ceremony, according to a press release by the ministry. Singapore and Brunei will be attending the ceremony as observers at the invitation of the three TAP member states.

While in Subang, Dr Maliki will also meet the Defence Ministers from the countries attending the ceremony to discuss regional counterterrorism efforts and areas of cooperation.

"Singapore is supportive of the efforts to enhance regional counterterrorism efforts," the ministry said. "The TAP will complement the Trilateral Maritime Patrol (TMP) in combatting maritime security threats and terrorism," it added.

In June, Dr Maliki also attended the launch ceremony of the TMP. The Defence Ministry noted that together with the Singapore Armed Forces, it has offered the Information Fusion Centre to assist and facilitate maritime information sharing for the TMP.