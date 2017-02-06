Singapore to consider adequacy of penalties for driving against traffic

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will consider the adequacy of penalties for driving dangerously against the flow of traffic, said Senior Minister of State Desmond Lee in Parliament on Mon (Feb 6).

It forms part of a review - first announced on Dec 1 last year - of penalties under the Road Traffic Act in order to take a tougher stance against irresponsible motorists.



Mr Lee was answering a question by Member of Parliament (MP) Seah Kian Peng on whether the maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment and a fine for causing death by a rash act should be reviewed. This follows one such deadly incident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) in mid-December, involving a Mercedes driver. At least eight other motorists were spotted going against traffic since late December, Traffic Police said in early January. Most cases were "unintentional", police had said.

Two other MPs also asked if the transport ministry would re-assess the design of road signs and junctions in relation to the topic.

In response, Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) takes reference from international standards in the design and installation of road signs and markings.



“In addition, LTA engages independent, specialist road safety engineers to review the clarity and effectiveness of road signs and markings for new roads, and to undertake regular safety audits of existing roads, “ he added. “Drivers should be extra careful and slow down if they are not familiar with the roads.”

