Singapore to cut workplace fatality rate to below 1 per 100,000 workers by 2028

SINGAPORE: Singapore will work to reduce its workplace fatality rate to below 1.0 per 100,000 workers by 2028, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday (Sep 3).

Mr Lee was speaking at the opening of the World Congress on Safety and Health at Work at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.

In 2004, Singapore’s workplace fatality rate was five per 100,000 employed people - higher than many other developed countries. But although that figure has since dropped to 1.9 in 2016, Mr Lee said it is still far from other OECD countries like the Netherlands (0.5), United Kingdom (0.8) and Sweden (0.7), which already have workplace fatality rates of less than 1.0.



"There's no reason why Singapore cannot be as good as them," Mr Lee said.



UNIQUE CHALLENGES FACED BY SINGAPORE

Singapore faced challenges that were unique to the country's circumstances, the Prime Minister said. For instance, many of the workplace accidents were in sectors with large numbers of foreign workers who speak different languages and have different cultures and work practices. Staff turnover in these industries was also high, Mr Lee noted. This, he said, made it hard for employers to build a strong safety and health culture, and increased the risk of accidents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, Mr Lee pointed out that many companies in these industries were small and they lacked the scale and management bandwidth to implement good workplace health and safety practices.



To tackle these problems, the Government launched a new Workplace Safety and Health Act in 2006, which started programmes to help small- and medium-sized enterprises improve their capabilities.



The Manpower Ministry also made regulations more outcomes-based, to allow employers more scope for better risk management and innovation.

In 2008, the Workplace Safety and Health Council was set up to widen outreach to workers.



MEETING SINGAPORE'S 2028 TARGET

To meet the new targets within the next decade, Mr Lee said Singapore employers, workers and the Government must work together. He pointed out that other countries have made the same journey and succeeded. Finland, for instance, has halved its workplace fatality rate over 11 years, from 1.8 in 2002 to 0.9 in 2013.

The Government will take the lead, he said, and put in place rules and incentives for companies to emphasise workplace safety - especially in industries with higher accident rates like the construction and maritime sectors.



"But we cannot solve this problem just by imposing more regulations,” said Mr Lee.



“It is impractical to add new regulations each time there is a workplace accident. Beyond a point, more rules will result in more burden but not greater safety. Instead, we need a balanced approach, supporting companies to pay attention to workplace safety and health, without unduly burdening them with high compliance costs or impractical requirements."



Ultimately, he said, companies need to take a holistic approach towards this issue. He noted that some companies are already implementing good initiatives. He singled out medium-sized local construction company Samwoh, which set up a committee to identify gaps and now provides better ergonomic equipment and also conducts regular health talks for employees.



Mr Lee noted that this might be harder for smaller companies. So to help them, the Government will be piloting a one-stop Total WSH Services Centre in Woodlands, which will provide support and advice to about 300 companies employing 3,000 workers.



If the approach works well, more such centres will be set up in other industrial zones, Mr Lee said.

He also called on companies to use technology more pervasively to help reduce the risk of human errors. Towards this end, a Workplace Safety and Health Technology Challenge will be launched to encourage companies to innovate.



"We will fund companies and research institutes to develop new technological solutions,” Mr Lee said.



He said that, as a start, the challenge would focus on vehicular safety, which is currently the top cause of workplace fatalities in Singapore.



"Using technology to improve all aspects of our lives, including workplace safety and health, is part of our plans to become a Smart Nation," he said.

