Singapore to deepen relationship with Laos: President Tony Tan

VIENTIANE: Singapore will deepen bilateral ties and continue to work closely with Laos, President Tony Tan Keng Yam said on Thursday (Jan 12). Both nations established diplomatic ties 43 years ago and have since had a steady stream of high-level exchanges, the President said.



"Singapore has also been a supportive partner of Laos’ development and capacity building," Dr Tan wrote on Facebook at the start of his visit on Wednesday evening.

Speaking at a state banquet hosted by Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith on Thursday, he said: “Singapore-Lao relations continue to grow. As a close neighbour, friend and fellow ASEAN member, Singapore will continue to work closely with Laos, both bilaterally and within ASEAN, to further broaden and deepen our relationship.”

The state banquet capped off the President's first full day in the Laotian capital of Vientiane.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Tan was given an official welcome at the presidential palace where he took the opportunity to call on Mr Vorachith.

In the afternoon, Dr Tan attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier Monument, a memorial for Lao national heroes, and paid a short visit to the Buddhist stupa That Luang.

Dr Tan is in Laos for the second leg of his back-to-back state visits. He was in Cambodia earlier this week.



